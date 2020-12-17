Shirley Broussard

ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Whitney Broussard, Jr., the former Shirley Bourque, age 83, at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Fr. Andre Metrejean will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse.

Mrs. Broussard was a native of Port Arthur, TX and resident of Erath, she passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her residence.

Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Whitney “Sonny” Broussard, Jr. of Erath; one son, Clint Broussard and partner Katri Morvant of Erath; two daughters, Tina Broussard and partner Jude Foster of Lawtell and Rebecca Broussard of Erath; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Effie Armentor Bourque; one brother, Ray Bourque; two sisters, Relma Norman and Emilda Mayard and one great grandson, Damian Abshire.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Myers, Kenly Broussard, Michael Landry, Wyatt Perry Ashley, Dan Weintritt and Jacob Fachine.

