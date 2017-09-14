(1936 - 2017)

Shirley A. Dubois (née Chauvin) of Crystal Beach, TX; loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Shirley was born in Abbeville, Louisiana as the eldest daughter of seven children to Ella and Yennis Chauvin on October 22,1936. Shirley could usually be found enjoying the beach, cooking great cajun food, telling stories, helping others and making new friends with ease. She will forever be loved and missed.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years, Chester J. Dubois, and loyal chihuahua, Yoyo; son Aaron Dubois and wife Debbie of Santa Fe, TX; granddaughter Lauren Dubois and Joseph Gross of Houston, TX; granddaughter Stephanie Dubois of Houston, TX; brother James Chauvin and wife Eileen of Anaheim, CA; sister Flo LeBouef and husband Roy of Abbeville, LA; sister June Osburn and husband Phillip of Texas City, TX; sister Judy Connor and husband Tboy of Abbeville, LA; sister Helen Bruno and husband Brian of New Iberia, LA; brother Allen Trahan of Lake Charles, LA; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

One of Shirley’s favorite quotes: “Things always have a way of working out. Never underestimate the power of prayer, faith, and love.” Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life is being planned at a later date.