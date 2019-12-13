Shirley Jean Jordan Mitchell Harrington, a native of Orange, Texas and resident of Gonzales, LA., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 71.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many who will be greatly missed. She was a loving, caring, spiritual lady who put God first and loved her family. She was extremely generous giving to others and always liked looking her best! In her favorite past times, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the holidays of Christmas and Easter. She is survived by five daughters, Faith Ann Martin (Todd), Charmin Martin (Gregg), Deanna Corley (Joseph), Rodesa Harrington, and Sammy Jo Harrington Brunner (Michael); three sons, Ricky Lee Harrington, Barry Harrington (Cynthia) and John Mitchell; five sisters; two brothers, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Sammie Alwyn Mitchell; her parents, John L. Jordan and Dorothy Howard; two brothers, John W. Jordan and J.B. Primeaux; four grandchildren, Adam Mitchell, Josh Mitchell, Todd Martin, Jr. and Joseph Brown. The pallbearers will be Gregg Martin, Jr., Michael Martin, Marcus Martin, Kyle Martin, Jacob Dale Brunner and Samuel Corley. The honorary pallbearers will be Kirk Mitchell, Blake Mitchell, Austin Brunner and Win Revere. The family would like to give a special thanks to her loving husband of 41 years, James Harrington, the doctors and staff of Ochsner Hospital, the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge for their care and compassion with a very special thanks to Dr. Halina Polek-Nowakowska.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales, LA. Father Eric Gyan will be officiating. Burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.