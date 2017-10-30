April 26, 1929 ~ October 29, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Shirley Mire Schexnider, 88, who died Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Shirley lived a full life during which she was a part of many organizations including, LeJeune Boudreaux American Legion Auxiliary (1963-2011), Co-Chairman Birthday Party (1965-2005), Chairman Memorial Tribute (1980-2005), Guidry/Hebert VFW 2792 Ladies Auxiliary (1975-2007), Ladies Alter Society (1974-present), Catholic Daughters of America (1974-present), Kaplan Chapter of AARP 4966 (1993-present), K.C. Auxiliary of Louisiana as a charter member, Eucharistic Minister (1986), Vermilion Council on Aging as the Board of Director (1996), Cajun Area Agency on Aging (1996-2011), Board Member of Assist Agency (2007), LA Rural Health Clinic (2000). Her activities included, Triad for sheriff and citizen, retired senior (RSVP) Lafayette, LA, bingo and line dancing at the nursing home, helped senior citizens in any way possible, Knights of Columbus, completed certified income tax course and certified Medicaid course. Shirley was the first woman on the Kaplan Civil Service Board (2006).

Throughout the years, Shirley worked for the following: Vee’s 5/10 Store (1950-1957), Kaplan Drug Store (1957- 1979), Admin. Assistant at Heritage Manor of Kaplan (1979-1981), Fireside Commercial Life Insurance (1981-1984), Security Industrial Life (1984-1987), and United Insurance (1987-1991).

She is survived by her son, Lenwood "Lane" Schexnider and his wife, Betty of Lafayette; two daughters, Sally and her husband, Thomas Campbell of Kaplan and Linda "Porkie" and her husband, Marshall Hebert of Forked Island; one sister, Doris Mire of Kaplan; seven grandchildren, Lance Campbell and wife Leslie, Bartlett Campbell, Tami and Quinn Schexnider, Jami Scott, Marty Hebert and wife Angel, and Marchell Abshire and husband Marcus; eleven great grandchildren, Mallory, Grant, and Anna Claire Campbell, Lauren Theriot, Bailey and Blair Hebert, Jaida and Austin Abshire, Abigail and Saul Scott, and Caleb Schexnider.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doris Schexnider; Parents, Angelas Mire and the former Irene Toups; and one sister, Birley Mire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, October 30, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Schexnider family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.