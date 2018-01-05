May 5, 1936 ~ January 4, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Faith Christian Church honoring the life of Shirley Perry, 81, who passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Farley Painter and Reverend Jason Miller officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Cole Hebert, Derek Hidalgo, Adam Bernard, Kris LeBlanc, Wesley Conn, and Blake Wright.

She is survived by her two sons, Keith Hidalgo and his wife, Cassey of Erath and Chad Hidalgo of Lafayette; three daughters, Debbie Hidalgo of Church Point, Darlene and her husband, Randy Wright of Pineland, TX, and Kathy and her husband, Kevin LeBlanc of Abbeville; four sisters, Mary Meaux of Kaplan, Eula Bonnet of Kaplan, Delores Hargrave of Kaplan, and Glenda VanEaton of Lafayette; two brothers, Loicey Perry of Albany and Steve Perry of Kaplan; eight grandchildren, Tess Hebert, Kim Bernard, Brittany Conn, Blake Wright, Derek Hidalgo, Kris LeBlanc, Danyel Hidalgo, and Laura Hidalgo; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy LeBlanc; her parents, Otis Perry, Sr. and the former Edolia Gaspard; two brothers, Raymond Perry and Otis Perry, Jr.; and one sister, Rose Nunez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 9:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Perry family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.