ERATH – A private Christian Burial for Mrs. Shirley Rose Steinocher will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Doug Courville officiating.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 6:00PM by Deacon Marcantel .

A native of Kaplan and resident of Erath, Mrs. Shirley passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered for who she was, a fun loving and outgoing person who loved to exercise, eat healthy and socialize. Shetraveled the world twice in her lifetime and lived in New Zealand, Scotland, and Canada. She wasa devout Christian with helpful hands and a huge heart and an active member of the Catholic Church for over twenty years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her six children, Douglas Pere’, Jimmy Steinocher, Kenny Steinocher , Debbie Noble, Sara Yant, and Tracey Steinocher, her eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Steinocher; her parents, Ramie and Eleonora Guidry; and her six siblings.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Steinocher, Michael Steinocher, Kane Meaux, Mac Meaux, Douglas Pere’, and David Yant.

The family would like to send a special thanks of gratitude to Agnes’loving care and Community Hospice.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www. davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 East Putnam Street (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.