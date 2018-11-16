Sidney Wayne “T-Boy” Connor

October 9, 1939 ~ November 14, 2018

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 16, at 1:00 PM at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Sidney “T-Boy” Connor who died on Wednesday November 14, at his residence with the family by his side. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with celebrant Father Chester Arceneaux and concelebrant Father Floyd Calais.

Sidney was an Abbeville High graduate and was self–employed as a roofing contractor for over 35 years.

He also finished his career at the Clerk of Court Office in Vermilion Parish, where he really enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers and the many people he came in contact with while working in the abstracting department. Sidney loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and gardening and in his later years he was very fond of bird watching. He loved reminiscing about his high school baseball career, especially a game in his senior year going 4 for 4, (all bunts).

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Chauvin Connor; his children, Anthony Jude Connor, Jason and his wife Tammy Connor, Sydney and her husband Kevin Abshire, and Charlene and her husband Rob Roy; grandchildren, Jeremy Gary, Angela Connor, Kelli North, Gabriel and Courtney Connor, Brennan and Claire Roy, and Blake Hargrave; great grandchildren, Kayla and Kaden Gary, Noah and Kate North, and Mallory and Kalyn Hargrave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Primeaux Connor and Sidney J. Connor; his sister, Joyce Meaux; and grandson, Joshua Connor.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Linda Breaux and Jackie Theall for the compassionate care they provided! They would also like to thank Vermilion Health Care Center, Heart of Hospice and Dr. James C. Dobbs for their outstanding care!

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 16, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

