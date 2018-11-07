February 7, 1947 ~ November 2, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Sonia Ann Bourgeois Haley, 71, who died at 3:35 AM on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Vermilion Health Care Center.

Sonia was born on February 7, 1947 to Antoine and Yolande LeBlanc Bourgeois.

She graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Louisiana. She worked at Motorola and Quincy Paper Box in Quincy, Illinois.

Sonia is survived by her daughter, Terri Heck of Abbeville; son, Michael (Melissa) Haley of Perry, Missouri; three granddaughters, Samantha (Justin) Heck of Quincy, Illinois, Danniele (Christopher) Robertson of Quincy, Illinois, and Jamie-Lynn Haley of Perry, Missouri; three great grandchildren, Maddison Elaine Winningham, Thomas William Robertson and Justin "J.D." Dean Winningham, Jr. all of Quincy, Illinois; and one brother, Dennis Neal Bourgeois of Kaplan, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoine Bourgeois and the former Yolande LeBlanc; two sisters, Donna Bourgeois and Anita Martin; and son-in-law, William Heck.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 1:00 PM until time of services.

