A private family memorial service will be held for Stacey Ann Bertrand, age 48, who passed away peacefully at her home in Scott on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Wilson; her father, Wilfred Wayne Bertrand and wife Jan Bertrand; her sisters, Tiffanie McFaul and husband Michael McFaul, Jr., and Stephanie Mayfield and her partner Louis Smith; her nephew, Jack Michael McFaul; her grandfather, V. J. Bertrand; and her godfather, Keith Bertrand.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Mabel Bertrand; and her maternal grandmother, Joyce Bellot.

Memorial contributions can be made in Stacey Bertrand’s name to LARC of Lafayette, www.lafayettelarc.org.

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320.