Stacy L. Briggs

There will be a home-going celebration for Stacy Lynn Briggs on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 405 Duroq St. in Abbeville.

Bishop B.K. Stevens will officiate.

The time of visitation will between noon and 2 p.m..

Briggs was born on June 24, 1980, to the union of Edgar Jr. and Mamie Briggs. She departed this life at her home in San Antonio on August 21, 2018.

After graduating from Abbeville High School in 1998, she joined the Army and retired 16 years later. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Jazlynn Morales and Tyree Briggs; her mother, Mamie Briggs; two brothers: Alvin Perry Sr. (Keisha) and Timothy Perry; two sisters: Tracy Davenport (Clifton) and Myami Briggs; five nephews: Alvin Jr. Timothy Jr., Travon, Dralon and Mylan; three nieces: Zaria, Katina and Laura; maternal grandmother, Martha Louise Bessard; one aunt, Mary L. Diggs; six uncles: Harold Bessard (Brenda), Ivory Jones (Mary), Marshall Perry (Joyce), Michael Bessard (Helen), Alfred and Wilson Harrison, and a host of relatives, cousins and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Edgar Briggs Jr; maternal grandfather, Morris Perry, paternal grandparents, Edgar Briggs Sr. and Laura Mae Briggs, uncle Thomas Jones, aunt Veronica Briggs and four cousins: Jeremy, Jalen, Athony and Jeremiah.