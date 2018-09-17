A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church for Sterling Adam Mayard, 96, who passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Father Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will be the celebrant.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive, with a rosary being prayed at 12:00 p.m.

Sterling was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Marine Corps, and a recipient of The Purple Heart, having been wounded in the aftermath of the bombing at Pearl Harbor.

Sterling is survived by his sons, John (Dahleen), Charles (Gretchen), James (Karen), and Thomas (Carrie), his daughters, Marianne Mayard, Felice (Philip) LaShute, Catherine (Kevin) Bernard, and Marcelle (Mark) Matthews, his sister, Beverly Sellers of Bayou Vista, 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Daisy Broussard Mayard; his parents, Oneziphore and Alida Mayard; his brothers, Fred, Gilbert, Minos, Lennis and Joseph Mayard; his sister, Mae Guidry; one daughter, Gwen Bazar and one grandson, Ritchie Bazar.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Devoted Hands, Hospice of Acadiana, and Ms. Sybil Hollier for their care and compassion in his time of need.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Mayard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.