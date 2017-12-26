ERATH – Funeral Services for Mr. Steve Touchet, 69, will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, December 29, 2017 at David Funeral Chapel of Erath with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Henry and a resident of Erath, Mr. Touchet died at 1:00PM on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was known for his enjoyment of fishing; and watching boxing and football.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Liz Hebert Touchet of Erath; three sons, Buck Touchet and his wife Keisha of Delcambre, Chris Hebert of Abbeville, and Spencer Roy and his wife Allison of Leroy; three daughters, Desire Touchet of Lafayette, Reagan Touchet of Rayne, and Tricia Trahan of Mamou; a brother, Gilbert Touchet; two sisters, Velma Prejean and Delores Theriot; fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lucille Touchet; a son, Jonah Touchet; two brothers, Jerry Touchet and Clifford Roche; and three sisters, Shirley Beadle, Helen Worthy, and Betty Guidry.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chris Hebert, Spencer Roy, Layne Touchet, Buck Touchet, Cain Hebert, Devin Trahan, and Dylan Marceaux.

