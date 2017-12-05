ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Steven J. Touchet, 47, will be held Thursday December 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church with FR. Greg Cormier Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday December 6, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Thursday December 7, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Steven a native of Kaplan and a resident of Abbeville was an avid LSU and Saints Fan. He passed away Saturday December 2, 2017 in Lafayette.

Survivors include two sons Dylan Touchet of Sunset and Caid Hartless of Texas; his parents Francis Touchet Sr. and Kathelen Hargrave Touchet; his sister Rachel and her husband Jeremy Mouton of Abbeville; two brothers Francis Jr. and his wife Kesha Touchet and Chris and his wife Susie Touchet all of Abbeville. He is also survived by six nephews Austin, Cole, Jean Paul, Matthew, Jacques and Carson; and his three nieces Maci, Kelli, and Kari.

