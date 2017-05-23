July 2, 1985 ~ May 16, 2017

A memorial mass will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Steven Paul Broussard, 31, who died Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Father Louis Richard will be the officiate for the services.

Life is amazing, precious, and complicated. Our family is experiencing one of the more complicated aspects of life at this time. Our hearts will never be the same. Steven Paul Broussard was an amazing father, brother, best friend, teacher, supporter, and provider. His heart was enormous, and his soul was beautiful. We will never forget his amazing smile. We love you. Fly high and rest easy my sweet angel.

Steven is survived by his father, Steven Joseph Broussard of Abbeville; two sons, Jaxon Broussard and Brett Broussard both of Maurice; daughter, Sophia Broussard of Maurice; girlfriend, Samantha Clark of Maurice; sisters, Holly Broussard of Lafayette, and Heidi Broussard Gracy and her husband Brock of Maurice; maternal grandmother, Dulse Cormier; paternal grandparents, Norris and Eloise Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Cormier; brother, Brett Joseph Broussard; and grandfather, Thomas Cormier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St, Abbeville, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.