Steven Vincent Mouton passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the age of 66.

He was the beloved husband of Clair Guillot Mouton for 37 years; the devoted father of Jessica Clair Mouton and grandfather of Adele Penelope Mouton. He was the son of the late Claude James Mouton and Verga Adams Mouton; brother of Glenn Mouton, Darnelle Mouton and the late Claudette Mouton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Steve was an avid LSU fan and was passionate about golf. His greatest joy was cooking, especially gumbo and other Cajun specialties. He shared his delectable concoctions with extended family and friends, making sure no one ever left hungry and that everyone took home leftovers.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm.

Interment will be in the Garden of Peace East located in Garden of Memories Cemetery