January 30, 1967 ~ February 17, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Susan Elaine Faulk Picard, 52, who died Sunday, February 17, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Leroy with Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jude Faulk, Ryan Faulk, Brian Mailhes, Chris Faulk, Jonathon Duhon and Layne Picard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Westin Baudoin and Timothy Baudoin.

Susan was a loving and devoted mother, daughter and sister. She was a very compassionate caregiver and nurse for over 30 years.

Susan is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Picard of Lafayette, and Madeline Picard and her fiancé Timothy Baudoin of Abbeville; grandson, Westin Baudoin; parents, Hubert and Elaine Faulk; two brothers, Jude Faulk and his wife Valerie of Meaux, and Ryan Faulk and his wife Joell of Lafayette; sister, Sharon Duhon and her husband Shane of Meaux; fiancé, Brian Mailhes of Maurice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Ann Faulk; and close friend, Hillary Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, February 22, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

