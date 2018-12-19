November 1, 1956 ~ December 17, 2018

MAURICE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Susan Fontenot Bodin, 62, who died Monday, December 17, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Scott Latiolais, Wade Simon, Kevin Manceaux, Travis Bodin, Tyler Bodin and Blaise Prather.

Susan was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend, and will be remembered by all. She was looking forward to welcoming her first gradchild.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Leland Bodin; two sons, Travis Bodin and his wife Jill, and Tyler Bodin all of Maurice; and two sisters, Brenda DeVille of Ville Platte and Annette Latiolais of Youngsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelton Fontenot and the former Nettie Soileau.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 10:30 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.