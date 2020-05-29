ERATH – Funeral Services for Mrs. Susan Scott Hebert, 58, will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Erath with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of service, with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Houma and a resident Erath, Mrs. Hebert died at 4:18AM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was known for her love to cook for her family and spent time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Hebert, Sr. of Erath; a son, Michael Hebert, Jr. and his wife Bethany of Erath; two daughters, Katrina Hebert and her husband Blake LeBlanc of Erath and Jeannie Guidry and her husband Timothy of Erath; a brother, Karen Scott; ten grandchildren, Joshawa Hebert, Trey Hebert, Drake Hebert, Devin Fuselier, Kerriann LeBlanc, Maidson Guidry, Lindsay Guidry, Allie Guidry, Serena Hebert, and Owen Hebert; and two great grandchildren, Braxton Hebert and Ahna Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Jeanette Lachico Scott; a brother, Albert Scott; and a sister, Sally Boudreaux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Hebert, Jr., Timothy Guidry, Joshawa Hebert, Drake Hebert, Blake LeBlanc, and Trey Hebert.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.