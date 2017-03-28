A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 celebrating the life of Suzanne Delcambre Peltier at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 101 North Leonard Avenue, Abbeville, LA beginning at 3 pm with Father Gregory Cormier as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Miguez Cemetery in Delcambre, Louisiana

Suzanne Delcambre Peltier, 69, of Abbeville, LA passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Suzanne was born in Delcambre, Louisiana to Edus and Velta Delcambre on April 27, 1947. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She enjoyed reading, movies, baking, dancing and singing, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by five children Monica Mergist Broussard of Pensacola, FL, Estelle Mergist Moore of Hattiesburg, MS, Hank Mergist of Lafayette, LA, Archie Lowery II of Abbeville, LA and Randall “Charlie” Lowery of Abbeville, LA three sisters Bonnie Miller, Janice Broussard and Angela Fields all of Erath, LA; two brothers Gerryl Delcambre and Randall Delcambre; Suzanne also leaves forever footprints on the hearts of nineteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Suzanne now reunites in her heavenly home with her parents, Edus and Velta Delcambre; two brothers Anthony “Tony” Richard and Darryl Delcambre.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Abbeville General for their support to our family and for the care given to our dear loved one.

