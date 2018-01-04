DELCAMBRE – Suzette LeBlanc Schexnaider, a native of Delcambre, passed away peacefully at her home on December 29, 2017 surrounded by her family, after a short battle with cancer.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Sue’s life will be held Friday January 5 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant.

Suzette loved life and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her stepfather, Raymond Duhon; two sisters, Vonda Roberts and husband Freddie and Mary Touchard and husband Clark; three brothers, Kim LeBlanc and wife Belinda, Walter LeBlanc and wife Lori, and Keith LeBlanc and wife Elena; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who knew her at “Tataunte”. She is also survived by her step-son, Reggie Schexnaider; her step-daughter, Leah Hilse; and two step-grandson, Rene’ and Lane Toups.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Schexnaider; her mother, Loraine Duhon; her father, Dudley LeBlanc; and her sister, Anita LeBlanc.

In keeping with Sue’s wishes, her body was donated to LSU Health Science Center for the advancement of medical research and will be cremated afterwards. Upon return of her remains, she will be laid to rest with her mother at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.

To view the online obituary and to share memories or condolences, please visit Sue’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.