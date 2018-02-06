December 2, 2002 ~ February 4, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Sydney Grace Colomb, 15, of Maurice, Louisiana who died February 4, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident. Dr. Mollie McGee will perform the service. She will then be cremated and buried at a later date, along with her father at St. Paul Cemetery.

Sydney was born on October 2, 2002 in Lafayette. She is the daughter of Kristine Colomb and the late Joey Colomb. She was a freshman at North Vermilion High School. From the time she could talk she gave herself the title of “Princess,” and truly believed she was one. Later in life her family knew her as the “Boujee Princess.” She loved taking selfies but seemed camera shy when any family member tried to take her picture. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her great hugs, and the love she gave to all who earned it. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we take comfort in the fact that she is reunited with her Daddy, who she missed so much. She can now watch over all of us alongside one of her best friends and fellow angel, Alana Duhon, who was in the fatal accident with her.

Sydney is survived by her mother, Kristine Colomb. Her sisters Amiee Tuna and her husband Tony, Jenna Duck and her fiancé Joey Ryder, and Courtney Colomb. Her nephew Kaleb LeBlanc and two nieces, Lauren Tuna and Melody Music. Maternal grandparents Jerry and Cathy Guillory. Paternal grandparents Nolan and Sue Colomb. Maternal great-grandparents Mazie DeHart and Edna Babineaux. Her Nanny Tillie Richard, and her husband Jacob and Paran Kevin Akers and his wife Angie. Two Aunts, Karen Hebert and her husband Neil, and Kady Guillory. First cousins, Zoey and Cali Dore, Lillian, Ellen, and Emilee Hebert, and Gus Richard. Numerous great uncles, great aunts, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Joey Colomb, Uncle Ronnie Colomb, maternal great grandparents LeRoy DeHart and Raymond Guillory, and paternal great grandparents Simeon and Azena Colomb and Sinclair and Jeannette Jones.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM; Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 8:30 am until time of the service.

After the service, a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Caldwell House in Abbeville.

The family requests donations be made to M.A.D.D. in Sydney’s name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.