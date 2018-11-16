DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Sylvester George 69, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux, officiating.

Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m.. Saturday at the church until time of service with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.

A native and resident of Delcambre, LA. He passed at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at his residence.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his former wife, Lucille Taylor of New Iberia, LA; one daughter, Tamika George of New Iberia, LA; three sisters, Judy Goudeau and Lucille Ford of Houston, TX and Verna Jones of Delcambre, LA; one brother, Richard George (Ada) of Coteau, LA; one grandchild, Peja Gregory of New Iberia, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge George and Helen Reaux George; four brothers, Benjamin George, Anthony George, Sr., James Clayton George, and Clement George, Sr.; one sister, Rose G. Doucette; one grandson, Courtney Wilson, Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd Taylor and Lorena Taylor.

Active Pallbearers will be Brent Raymond, Craig Landry, Dexter George, Kendrick Parker, Elrick Parker, and Gary Briscoe.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard George, Frank Taylor, Calvin Doucette, Anthony Mitchell, Roy Chambers, Orien Trahan, Joe Nezey, Jr., Ronald Allen, Curley Reaux, Jr., Billy Comeaux, Andrew Reaux, and Clyde Landry.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.