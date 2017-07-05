Tanya Wilson

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Tanya Renee Wilson, 37 will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church of Erath with Father William Schambough and Father Andre Metrejean officiating also assisting in service will be Deacon Tim Marcantel and Deacon Keith Duhon. Interment will follow at Our Lady Of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on July 5, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of service.

A Native and lifelong resident of Erath Ms. Tanya passed away at 6:01PM on Friday, June 30, 2017 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Life Teen Core and Eucharist Minister at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church of Milton. Tanya or “Tauntie” as she was affectionately called, enjoyed traveling ; was an avid Bob Cat fan; and loved spending time with her nieces and nephew. She was the friend you could always count on. The one who could make you laugh and the one who held you when you cried. She knew what to say and also when to say nothing at all. Her time here was short, but we are all better to have been a part of it and we are all better people because of her.

Left to honor and cherish her memories are her parents, Dalton Wilson Sr. and Betty Derouen Wilson of Erath; two brothers, James D. Wilson Jr. of Erath and Chad J. Wilson and his wife Kristy Wilson of Erath; a paternal grandmother, Venelia Gilbert Wilson; a nephew, Carter Wilson; and her three nieces, Taylor Wilson, Madison Wilson, and Kate Wilson.

She was greeted into Heaven with open arms by her paternal grandfather, Voris Wilson; and her maternal grandparents, Dudley Derouen and Geraldine Lewis Derouen.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Broussard. Jr, Scott Bernard, Coty Champagne, Jason Lee, Blake Broussard, and Jace Melder.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Wilson, Sr., James D. Wilson, Jr., Chad Wilson, Jason Broussard, Carter Wilson, Casey Lange, Chad Broussard, Sr., and Ron Dore.

Serving as alter service will be Averi Granger.

At the family’s request there will be no public gathering after the service.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 East Putnam (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.