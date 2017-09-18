ERATH – Funeral Services for Mrs. Teddy Annette Fanning Broussard, 86, will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 1:00PM.

A native of Luling, TX and a resident of Lafayette Mrs. Broussard died at 12:23PM on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her residence. She was a drum major in the marching band, president of her senior class, and valedictorian of the class of 1949 at Abbeville High School. She was a humble lady who was dedicated to her husband and loved her family. She enjoyed watching and reading cowboy stories and westerns. She also loved wild flowers, especially Blue Bonnets.

She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 67 years, Asa Wilmot Broussard of Lafayette; two sons, John David Broussard and his wife Susan of Erath and Steven Paul Broussard of Scott; two grandchildren, Hana Kaye Broussard and her companion Matt Marceaux and John Jacob Broussard; two half sisters and one half brother.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Fanning Wyatt; and a son, Philip Wayne Broussard.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.