Terry James Schexnaider (72), a native of Delcambre, passed away on Friday, November 10th at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Lafayette.

He is survived by wife, Suzette; daughter, Leah and her fiance’, Ken Hilse; son, Reggie; brother, Mitchell and his two grandsons, Rene’ Toups and Lane Toups. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gernice Landry Marshall and his father Presley Schexnaider.

An avid outdoorsman, Terry loved hunting and fishing. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who bravely served in the Vietnam War for two tours in an infantry unit.

Memorial services are pending as Terry generously donated his body to the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.