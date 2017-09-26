February 18, 1949 ~ September 16, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Terry Lee Dale, 68, passed away in his sleep at home on Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Abbeville, Louisiana. He was born February 18th, 1949 to Arthur and Alma (Cooke) Dale in Danville, Virginia.

Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, antiques, telling jokes and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two sons, Andrew Justin Dale of Las Vegas, Nevada and William Brian Dale of Abbeville, Louisiana; three grandchildren Mary, Dax, and Dana; one brother, Roland Dale of North Carolina; as well as many special nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

A time of gathering will be held on Tuesday September 26th, at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. Memorial donations can be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250, cst.dav.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.