Terry Picard Hebert

November 17, 1934 ~ April 22, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 27, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Terry Hebert, 83, who died Sunday, April 22, 2018.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Cessac, Jeremie Cessac, Joel Cessac, Dillion Cessac, Dane Cessac and Collin Frederick. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Frederick, Louis Hebert Jr. and John Longoria.

Terry is survived by her children, Kim Hebert, Louis M. Hebert and his wife Donna, Carl A. Hebert and his husband John Longoria and Cora Frederick and her husband Keith; sisters, Shirley Landry and Beverly Landry; seven grandchildren, Joshua Cessac, Jeremie Cessac, Joel Cessac, Nicolette Hebert, Collin Frederick, Louis Hebert Jr. and Skyla Matthews; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Picard and the former Mildred Jenkins; and a granddaughter, Jannah Cessac.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, April 27, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

