August 10, 1971 - April 02, 2019

ABBEVILLE – Funeral Service for Terry Wayne Lewis is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 North St. Valerie Street, Abbeville, LA – with interment in St. Paul Cemetery.

Terry Wayne Lewis was born on August 10, 1971 in Lafayette, LA to the late Ann Mae Lewis Martin and Theo Collins. He was the third son and known to many as “T-Wayne.” Terry attended the First Greater Apostolic Church in Abbeville and received the Holy Ghost in 2003 and was baptized by Brother J. Anderson (Pastor). Terry attended the Baldwin Christian Academy where he later graduated in 1991.

Terry worked for many years in the oilfield industry as a cook for PMB Operator and Mako Unlimited. He enjoyed his years in the oilfield with his offshore family. Terry also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, his sons and wife; he also loved to cook and decorate.

Terry departed this earthly life suddenly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Abbeville, LA. Brother Terry Wayne Lewis as preceded in death by his mother Ann Mae Lewis Martin, his father Theo Collins, maternal grandparents Idella and Lawrence Lewis, Sr., brother Mike Lewis, one aunt Laura M. Patrick, two uncles Lawrence Lewis and George Patrick, mother-in-law Joycelyn St. Julien, father-in-law Carroll J. St. Julien, and one sister-in-law Phyllis St. Julien.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife of sixteen years Danielle Marie Lewis; three stepsons, James, Darrin, Devonte St. Julien; four grandkids, James, Jr., Jenesis, Jaye, and Amiyah St. Julien all of Abbeville, LA; two brothers, Calvin Martin (Nina) of Charenton, LA; Theo, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; Aunt Northa Lee Holmes of Franklin, LA; Mable Lewis of Houston, TX; one uncle Leroy Lewis and also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and work family.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the chapel of Kinchen Funeral Home from 7:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.