July 11, 1960 ~ October 15, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Terry Wayne Seaux, 58, who died Monday, October 15, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services.

Terry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie Ray Richard Seaux; two sons, Nicholas Ray Seaux and Brandon Ray Seaux; one daughter, Shannon Ray Seaux; three brothers, Shawn Seaux, Donald Seaux and Blake Seaux; four grandchildren, Brody Reed, Kayla Myers, Tyler Elmer and Milah Seaux; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley Seaux and the former Eva Mae Richard; and one daughter, Misty Ray Seaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

