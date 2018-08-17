July 15, 1934 ~ August 16, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Thelma Schexnider, 84, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Thelma was a feisty, sweet, unselfish, card playing, casino goer, LSU, Saints, and Yankees lover. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She will be missed deeply by her husband of 66 years, Savie Schexnider of Kaplan; one daughter, Tammy Marceaux of Kaplan; three sisters, Naida Rector of Kaplan, Jane Foegelle of Yorktown, TX, and Betty Cavalier; one brother, Logan LaPointe of Branch; two grandchildren, Jeremy Marceaux of Kaplan and Brandy Bouillion of Leroy; and two great grandchildren, Peyton and Ava Marceaux of Kaplan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix LaPointe and the former Mary Richard; and two sisters, Joyce Bares and Florence Breaux.

The family would like to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, and her nurse, Lori Broussard for their special care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 8:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Schexnider family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.