November 18, 1961 ~ August 27, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Theresa Boudreaux Sonnier, 56, who died Monday, August 27, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Ashley Sonnier, Anna Sonnier, Jennifer Barras, Kenneth Suire II, Barry Menard and Ricky Menard Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilfred Sonnier and Norris Istre.

Theresa is survived by her life time companion of 24 years, Norris Istre; one son, Wilfred Sonnier; one step-son, Patrick Sonnier; three daughters, Jennifer Barras, Anna Sonnier and Ashley Sonnier; brother, Jean Boudreaux; two sisters, Delores Boudreaux and Beverly Frederick; and three grandchildren, April Barras, Kayla Barras and Anthony Joseph Sonnier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Boudreaux and the former Marie Istre; brothers, Cyepran Boudreaux and Joseph Boudreaux; sisters, Aline Suire, Genevive Boudreaux and Evelyn Rodrigue; first husband, Gerald Paul Suire; and second husband, Wilson Anthony Sonnier.

