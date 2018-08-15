October 18, 1934 ~ August 13, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Theresa Joy Coleman Touchet, 83, who died Monday, August 13, 2018 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Cory Touchet, Kim Touchet, Mark Baudoin, Marlin Touchet, Nicholas Touchet, and Ryan Touchet.

Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Cecille Johnson of Morgan City, and Marjorie Brooks of North Carolina; two sons, Cory Touchet and his wife Penny Lane of Cow Island, and Duane Touchet and his wife Victoria of Meaux; two granddaughters, Korri Lane and Elizabeth Grace; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Touchet; parents, John Coleman, Sr. and the former Edna Desormeaux; six sisters, Dorothy Avent, Winnie Salazar, Rita Coleman, Roberta Coleman, Mildred Dore, and Carita Hooper; and five brothers, Frank Coleman, John Coleman, Jr., Joseph Coleman, Patrick Theriot, and Paul Coleman.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Vermilion Health Care Center and Hospice of Acadiana for the wonderful care and support.

For those preferring memorials, contributions can be made in Theresa Touchet’s memory to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503-3240.

