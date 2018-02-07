January 30, 1925 ~ February 6, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Theresa Trahan, 93, who died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, William John Campbell and his wife, Linda of Marrero; one daughter, Theresa Ellen Campbell of Kaplan; her son-in-law, Minus Touchet of Kaplan; four grandchildren, Chad William Campbell, Doddie Raye Lange, Veronica Frances Lange Bourque, and Seth Touchet; six great grandchildren, Paige Nicole Campbell, Danielle Nicole Falgout, Taylor Shea Lange, Angelle Christian Bourque, Hunter Touchet, and Emma Touchet; and 2 great-great grandchildren; Aiden Daniel Ladnier and Elijah Fabien Bourque.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dedier Trahan and the former Helen Simon; one daughter, Catherine Touchet; one brother, Riley Trahan; one sister, Eulalia Trahan; and her great grandson, Triston Francis Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.