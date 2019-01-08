Therese “Jane” Bohrer passed away peacefully on January 4, 2019, at age 91.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard “Benny” Bohrer, with whom she lovingly shared her married life of 63 years and devotedly cared for him in his last decade.

A funeral Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church with internment following at St. Paul’s Mausoleum will be on Wednesday, the 9th of January at 12 noon. Visitation begins at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 10:00am.

Jane is survived by her 3 daughters, Brenda Bohrer Manard (Bob Manard), Stephanie Bohrer Funderburk, Resa Bohrer Mouton (Mark Mouton), 5 grandchildren, Rob Manard of Jacksonville FL, Wendy Manard of New Orleans, Maryclaire Manard of San Francisco, Pamela Sandoz of Baton Rouge, Jeni Schafer (Chris) of Katy TX, two step-grandsons, Gregory Mouton of New Iberia, Zack Mouton of Los Angeles and two great grandchildren, Ethan Primeaux of Katy, TX, and Matthew Gwozdz of New Orleans.

She was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred B. Rogers and Eliseman Sellers Rogers, her brother, J. C. “Black” Rogers, her sister Flora Holt, and a brother in childbirth. Jane lived her final years in the home of her youngest daughter, Resa and husband Mark Mouton, in Abbeville.

Jane is survived by her eldest sister, Velta Firmin, 101 years young of Franklin, whom she dearly loved. She will be remembered fondly by her many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and endearing friends.

Pallbearers will be Ray Dugal, Rob Manard, Gregory Mouton, Ethan Primeaux, Rudy Rodriguez, Kelly Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers are Brent Delcambre, Randall Landry, Bob Manard, Mark Mouton, Zack Mouton, David Rogers, Tommy Rogers, Norton White.

Cherished by her family, and those who knew and loved her, she leaves the most wonderful memories of a life well lived, devotion to family, the smells of delicious meals, a strong sense of values, caring for others and a commitment to a spiritual life. She graciously opened her home to many, helping a young refugee family get established as well as hosting visitors from afar. She holds the family record in Ping Pong tournaments.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Pelican Point, Acadian Home Health Care, and Grace Hospice who compassionately helped Jane with medical challenges.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Carmel Elementary of Abbeville, Vermilion Catholic High School, or the charity of choice.