February 21, 1929 ~ January 14, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Thomas Earl Darby, 90, who died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Maison du Monde Living Center. He will be laid to rest at Nunez Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Coates officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Velta Trahan Darby of Abbeville; his son, Michael Darby of Abbeville; his two daughters, Debi Darby of Erath and Brenda D. Hebert of Abbeville; his four grandsons, Brandon Darby, Brice Darby, Joshua Hebert and his wife, Nikki, and Jamel Darby; his five great grandchildren, Lani Darby, Caylee Hebert, Colin Hebert, Carley Gary, McKenzie Darby, and Bailey Darby; his three sisters, Earline D. Suire of Kaplan, Goldie D. Heard of Gueydan, and Roberta D. Mire of Morgan City; his four brothers, Curtis Darby of Texas, Robert Darby of Morgan City, Doisey Darby of Sulphur, and Earl Darby of Abbeville; and his special friend and caregiver, Coy Stephens, Jr. of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Darby and the former Ella Lege; his daughter, Jane Marie Darby; his sisters, Hazel D. Patterson, Beverly D. Myers, and Joyce D. Hebert; and his brothers, Kenneth Darby and Raymond Darby.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM; Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Darby family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.