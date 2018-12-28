August 15, 1963 ~ December 26, 2018

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Thomas Mark Suire, 55, who died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He was laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

Thomas is survived by his son, Tristan Suire and his girlfriend, Laura Coreil; mother, Carrie Suire; brothers, Roland Suire and wife Carolyn and Brad Suire and wife Kerry; and sisters, Deanna Hebert and husband Purvis, Nell Hebert and husband Eraste and Ruby Dugas and husband Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Suire.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.