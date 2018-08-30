OPELOUSAS — Funeral services will be held for Tiffany Michelle Deville on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 11:00 AM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Hospice Chaplain, Rev. Bryan Johnson will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ms. Deville, age 29, a resident of Abbeville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Tiffany worked for Heart of Hospice and was a member of the Army National Guard. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, kayaking, working in her flower beds, and camping. She loved spending time with her family, her friends, and her beloved animals which were rescues, her three cats and two dogs. Tiffany will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her father, Donald Ray Deville, of Opelousas; her mother, Denise Sonnier Deville, of Opelousas; her maternal grandparents, Irby Sonnier and Lou Sonnier of Opelousas; her brother, John Toby Deville, of Opelousas; her fiancé, Shaun Michael Lemaire, of Abbeville; and her aunts, Catherine LeBlanc and husband, Mark, of Opelousas; Mona Vandervoort of Aurora, CO; and Patricia Richard and husband, John, of Clarksville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph Junior Deville and Mary Lou Meyers Deville; and her uncle, Larry James Deville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will reopen on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM until time of service.

