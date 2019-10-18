T.J. Prejean, Jr.

November 5, 1928 ~ October 17, 2019

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Theard Joseph Prejean, Jr., 90, who died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services with Reverend Keith Landry concelebrating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Touchet, Leon Broussard, Sandrus Stelly, Cloris Boudreaux, Purvis Gaspard, and Ronald Darby. Hubert Faulk, Gerald Butaud, Herschel David, Gene Sellers, and Jewitt Hulin will serve as honorary pallbearers.

T.J. Prejean was a dedicated rice farmer for many years of his life. He served on the Vermilion Parish Police Jury for 32 years. T.J. also worked for Brown and Root Industrial Services.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nona Belle Prejean; two children, Danny Prejean and Becky Prejean; six grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; thirteen great grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one step-great-great grand-child; and two great-great grandchildren expected soon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roxwell "Roxie" Prejean; and one son, Glynwood Prejean.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the special care given by Evangeline Home Health and Acadian Hospice; also Dr. Randall Faulk, Dr. Patrick Leleux, Dr. Jeffrey Thibodeaux, and Dr. Michael Liu; and his dear caregivers, Louise Stelly and Janie Meche.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Prejean family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.