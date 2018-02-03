Todd Edmond Moreland

September 3, 1960 ~ January 27, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 05, 2018 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, honoring the life of Todd Edmond” Big Podnuh” Moreland, 57, of Abbeville, who passed from this life onto his Heavenly reward, on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

Todd was born on September 3, 1960 in Abbeville, La. He attended Mt Carmel Elementary, Vermilion Catholic High School and graduated from Abbeville High School, in the class of 1980. Todd worked for nearly 2 decades with Acadian Ambulance Service, in Vermilion Parish, and as a Reserve Officer with the Abbeville Police Department, for several years. After sustaining a career ending injury, in an oilfield accident, Todd will be remembered as the voice of CC’s Restaurant for many years.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Haylie Teresa Moreland, of Rayne; step-children, Ashliegh (Ricky) Quibodeaux of Rayne and Jake Carrier of Rayne; four beautiful step-granddaughters, Tatum E. Hill, Ricki P. Quibodeaux, Rynn P. Quibodeaux and Rowen P. Quibodeuax, of Rayne; three sisters, Joan (Phil) Sellers of Abbeville, Glynda (James) Bourgeois of Houma, and Kay Moreland of Florida; nieces Kate Bourgeois and Julie Sellers Noegel; nephews, Andy Sellers and Ross Bourgeois; and an abundance of friends, especially his beloved “Soda Gang”.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Glynn R. Moreland and Rita Hebert Moreland of Abbeville; two infant brothers; daughter, Kennedi Clair Moreland; and several members of his “Sodas”.

