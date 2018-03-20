On March 19, 2018 Tracey Elizabeth Mayeaux passed from this life into the waiting arms of our Lord Jesus. Tracey was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Hayden Mayeaux of Abbeville, La. She was 58 years old and a daytime participant of the St. Tammany Parish STARC community.

Tracey loved participating in family activities and was a champion swimmer and diver. She loved the water and enjoyed fishing on her dad’s boat the “Roamin’ Empire” and going to the hunting camp on White Lake with her daddy and brothers. She loved holidays and waited impatiently from one until the next. She loved her family dearly and never wanted to miss any event or happening.

Her treasured soul will be missed by her family. Survivors include her mother, Norma Crane Mayeaux; brothers Dr. Maxwell (Rebecca) Mayeaux, Paul English Mayeaux, Luke Andrew (Esther) Mayeaux, her sister Katie Mayeaux (Kent) Jones, and her niece Trisha Kristin Mayeaux. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. Hayden E. Mayeaux, brother John Barton Mayeaux, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. Visitation will begin at the Garden of Memories Chapel 12-2pm followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 2pm and internment immediately thereafter. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Tammany Association for Retarded Citizens (www.starcla.org), the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.