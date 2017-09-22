ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Tracy Harris, Sr. is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Faith Hope Baptist Church –407 Duroq Street – Abbeville, LA with burial in Pleasant Green Church Cemetery. Bishop B. K. Stevens will officiate the service.

Tracy Harris, Sr. (53) a resident of Abbeville, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his mother and father, Roy Jay Harris and Ethel Rankin Harris of Abbeville, LA; three children, Tracy Roy Harris, Jr, Rashanda Boudoin and LaToya Boudoin of Abbeville, LA; his siblings, Dyna Cole, Sherwin Fruge, Stephanie Rogers, Elaine Turner, Vera Fruge, Sherylyn Fruge, and Cecil Fruge all of Abbeville, LA; his grandchildren, Darius Campbell, Lonnie Faunteleroy, Jaylee Faunteleroy, and Jaylon Baudoin all of Abbeville, LA; an uncle, Herman Rankin of Gulfport, MS; three nephews, Trent Guidry (Darlene), Christopher Cole, Sr, LaShawn Fruge, and Brent Fruge; two nieces, Trista Decuir (Ricky) and Devin Stewart of San Antonio, TX; and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elaine Turner, Vera Stewart, and Sherlyn Fruge, a nephew, LaShawn Fruge; grandparents, Jankin Rankin, Ann Rankin, James Harris, Sr, and Mariah Harris; aunts, Grace Lassin, Willie Mae Senegal, Lorraine Dyson, Ella Mae Lee, Mary Mitchell, Alberta Harris, Merline LeBlanc, Earline Harris, and Adel Nolan; Uncles, Leroy Rankin, Elton Rankin, Sr. Lloyd Harris, Floyd Harris, and James Harris, Jr.; brother-in-laws, Wilbert Cole, Jr., Nathaniel Stewart, Columbus Rogers, and Edward Chadwick.

Pallbearers are: Tracy Roy Harris, Jr., Milton Hardy, Jr., Craig Joiner, Willie Jones, Jr., Terry Plowden, Sr., and Christopher A. Cole, Sr.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Roy Jay Harris, Sherwin Fruge, Trent Guidry, Cecil Fruge, and Kenneth R. Lee.

Visitation will be at the church (Mt. Triumph) Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.