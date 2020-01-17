May 16, 1942 ~ January 14, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Travis Joseph Callahan, 77, who died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Ivey Callahan, Matthew Callahan, Alaina Callahan, Scott Callahan and Bryan Callahan. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Callahan, Murphy Vincent and Gerald Gaspard.

A graduate of Abbeville High School, Travis married his sweetheart, Diana Vincent. They began their 58-year marriage while Travis served as a helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Army. Soon they would welcome a son and five years later, they would bring home a daughter. After having learned to fly, Travis became a talented flight instructor and shared his love of the skies for eleven years. He accumulated more than 10,000 hours in the air. He took great pride in all his students but especially those that continued to fly in the military or make a career in aviation. Later, he would return to aviation mechanics and progress to become the Director of Aviation for Omega Protein. After twenty-eight years, he retired in 2010 to work in his cherished garden. A caring, Christian man, Travis served for the American Legion and enjoyed researching genealogy.

Travis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana Vincent Callahan; daughter, Alaina Callahan; son, Ivey Callahan and his wife Donna; four grandchildren, Katherine Naron and her husband Virgil, Rebecca LeBlanc and her husband Anthony, Kimberly Callahan, and Matthew Callahan; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Erica, Blake, Landon, Bentley, Jada, Chloe, and Aubrey; and brother, Harry Callahan and his wife Gloria.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivey Callahan and the former Winnie Bodin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.