ERATH — A memorial service for Mr. Triston Francis Bourque, 21, will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Erath City Park.

A native of Erath, Louisiana, Mr. Triston Bourque passed away on March 15, 2017. Triston loved being with his son, girlfriend, family and friends. He also enjoyed playing his drums with his band (Coldcell).

He is survived by his son, Elijah Bourque; parents, Fabien Bourque, Jr. and Veronica Bourque; sister and godchild/nephew, Angelle Bourque and Aiden Ladnier; and girlfriend, Taylor Arwood.

