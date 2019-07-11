JENNINGS — Troy was born in Kaplan, LA on April 3, 1965 to Alday Clark and Esther Bonvillion Clark. He was called to his Heavenly Father on July 4, 2019. Troy loved being outdoors particularly when he was riding his bike. He worked as a Handyman. When it came to helping others he could always be counted on. Troy also loved watching Westerns, and playing Bingo. Most of all, Troy loved to be around his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who loved him and had the pleasure of knowing him.

Troy is survived by his siblings, Marietta Trahan Clark of Abbeville, LA, Paul M. Trahan of Meaux, LA, Dennis L. Trahan of Morse, LA, Leonard G. Trahan of Meaux, LA, & Sherry A. Guidry of Carencro, LA.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Alday & Esther Clark; his brother, Russell Trahan; his sister, Jennifer Trahan Cunningham.

A Memorial Mass for Troy Dwayne Clark, 54 of Basile, LA will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Father Palthasar Arockia Doss, HGN officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church until the time of his Memorial Mass.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.