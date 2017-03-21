August 13, 1953 ~ March 17, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Troy Marceaux, 63 years, who died Friday, March 17, 2017 at his residence. He was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Troy Marceaux wore many hats throughout his life. He was a cattleman since the age of nine until present and a trucker for 30 years. He was also a trapper and hunter, but his most favorite hat that he wore was being a proud father, grandfather “Big Pop”, and a beloved husband.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nona Meaux Marceaux of Kaplan; one daughter, Monique and her husband, Jacob Langlinais of Kaplan; three brothers, Benny Marceaux, Clay Marceaux and his wife, Mary and Lee Marceaux and his wife, Penny all of Kaplan; one granddaughter, Ahni Langlinais of Kaplan; one brother-in-law, Brian Meaux; and one sister-in-law, Lisa Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Bernard Marceaux and the former Anna Lee Hanks; one brother, Hank Marceaux; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Marceaux; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Pierre Deus Hanks; his parents-in-law, J.D. and Mary Meaux; and two brothers-in-law, Carroll Meaux and Dale Meaux.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Marceaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.