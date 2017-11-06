Troy Mathew Thomas

May 22, 1969 ~

November 5, 2017

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Troy Mathew Thomas, 48, who died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Rice officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Allen Picard, Martin LeBlanc, Wayne Elliot, Charles Freeman and Charles Fox.

Troy is survived by his mother, Johnnie Busick; son, Christian Jones; three daughters, Stephanie Thomas, Hailey Thomas and Hannah Jones; grandchildren, Cade Thomas, Bianca Blount, Kensie Roche, Avery Jones, Ansley Castille, Blakestin Jones; and sister, Kathy Thomas Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Thomas; brother, Jude Thomas; step-father, Fred Busick; maternal grandparents, Yolande and Martin Foster; and paternal grandparents, Rena and Louis Thomas.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

