September 1, 1962 ~ December 31, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 4, 2019, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Trudy Segura Hardy, 56, who died Monday, December 31, 2018 at her residence after battling cancer for four years. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Trudy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Tony Hardy; two daughters, Dodie Hardy of Abbeville and Hannah Hardy of Abbeville; father, Loua Segura; one brother, Jarrett Segura of Delcambre; four sisters, Christine Broussard of Delcambre, Sherry Romero of Delcambre, Charlotte “Poochie” Cessac of Abbeville, and Tina Saunier of Delcambre; and two granddaughters, Meah Lege, and Mikka Harrington.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Weekly Segura, and daughter, Trisha Hardy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for church. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 PM.

