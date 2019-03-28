Truman J. Abshire

August 14, 1945 ~ March 27, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Truman James Abshire, 73, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. See All

Truman began at an early age in the automotive repair business and proved to be a successful businessman and loved rebuilding antique cars. He married his sweetheart, Lona Hebert, at the age of 19 and they spent 55 years together raising their 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He retired from that business in 2002. He spent the last 17 years on his farm with his family all around him every Sunday at family dinner or weekends at his camp on the bay. He loved the outdoors, spending time on his tractor and tending to his cattle, horses, and all of his animals. His love for his family was great and seen in everything that he did. He is now surrounded in the loving arms of his mother, father and all 11 of his siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lona H. Abshire; son, Brady J. Abshire (Melinda) of Abbeville; two daughters, Monica A. Harrington (Mark), and Karmen A. Bodin of Abbeville; eight grandchildren, Holly Meaux Husser (Alex), Lauren Theriot, Loni Lemaire Hardy (Allison), Paige Abshire, Lindsay Bodin, Mollie Abshire, Emily Abshire and Abigail Bodin; two great grandchildren, Lola Richard and Demi Hardy and a third on the way, Everleigh Gary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Abshire, Sr. and the former Alicia Thibeaux; and siblings, Alfred Abshire, Alex Abshire, Otis Abshire, Adam Abshire, Jr., Leo Abshire, Alice LeBlanc, Bernice Duhon, Jeanne Schexnaider, Eve Richard, Stella Duhon and Rosa Roche.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.