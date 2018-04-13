September 8, 1993 ~ April 9, 2018

KAPLAN—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Tylor Mitchell Richoux, 24, who died Monday, April 9, 2018. He will be laid to rest at Marceaux Cemetery with Deacon David Vaughn officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Jarod “Pookie” Richoux, Jamie Gaspard, Zack Domingue, Julien Schexnider, Tyler Carpenter, and Andy Vo. Honorary pallbearers will be Stevie Reese and Tyler Kibodeaux.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn Marie Richoux; his parents, Aaron and Kacy Gaspard Breaux, his father, Beil Richoux; three sisters, Heidi Symone Richoux, Sarah Richoux, and Breia Richoux; his grandparents, Linda Marceaux, Ray and Helen Richoux, and L.J. and Donna Breaux; his niece and godchild, Kaylee Schexnayder; one nephew, Taven Turner; and his godparents, Mona Gaspard Primeaux and Jarod “Pookie” Richoux.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Rusty Gaspard; and his grandfather, Gilbert Gaspard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Richoux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.