ERATH — A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 29. 2019 for Tyson Sanders Huval, 36, who passed away on April 22, 2019 at St Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. The family will receive guests at Martin & Castille’s DOWNTOWN location from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM led by Father Wayne Duet.

Tyson is survived by his parents, Isaac Huval, Jr. of Cecilia, and Melanie Huval and Marcus Hebert of Erath; his sister, Heidi Huval Bellaire and her husband Bart, of Abbeville; Step-sister Nickie Toups and her husband John, of Erath, and step-brother Matt Hebert and his wife Ellen, of Abbeville. Tyson was known as “Nonky” to his nieces and nephews: Sydney, Lawson, Thomas, Caroline, Alec, Jack, Julia, Luke and Anna Claire. He is also survived by his grandparents, Isaac “Bin” Huval, Sr. of Cecilia and Florine Thibodeaux of Lafayette; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clorine “Pue”Huval, Herman Thibodeaux, Sr., Hazel Hebert and Walter Thibodeaux.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St Francis Medical Center.

